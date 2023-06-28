NC Zoo asking public to help name sand cat triplets

The NC Zoo needs your help naming three sand cats (Photo: NC Zoo)

ASHEBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Zoo is asking the public to vote on the “purr-fect” names for the sand cat kitten triplets born on May 11th.

The triplets are two females and one male.

People can vote on this online poll from among names chosen by zookeepers.

Females (top two names given to the female kittens)

Cleo (Cleopatra): Iconic Queen of Egypt, Greek name meaning “glory of the father”

Amira (“Uh-MEER-uh”): Arabic name meaning “princess”

Cyra (“SEER-uh”): Persian name meaning “sun” or “throne”

Safiya (“Suh-FEE-yuh): Arabic name meaning “pure” or “friend”

Noora: (“NOO-Rah”): Arabic variation/spelling for name meaning “light” or “the divine light”

Male

Konshu (“CON-shoe”): ancient Egyptian god of the moon): Also, god of youth and healing

Jabari (“Jah-BAH-ree”): Arabic, brave/fearless): Swahili origin meaning “valiant, the brave one, fearless”

Horus (“HOR-uhs”): ancient Egyptian god of the sky): Represents qualities such as power and strength

Osiris (“Ow-SIGH-ris”): Ancient Egyptian god of the afterlife): Name derived from the word for “The Mighty One”

Ra (“Rah”): (ancient Egyptian god of the sun): King of all deities of ancient Egypt

Voting closes July 5th at 4 p.m.

The winning names will be announced on July 7th.