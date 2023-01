NC Zoo closing next week for maintenance, staff training

The North Carolina Zoo is closing down next week for staff training and maintenance (Photo: NC Zoo)

ASHEBORO, NC (WWAY) — A popular North Carolina attraction is set to close all next week.

The North Carolina Zoo and its public walking trails will close to the public from Monday, January 23rd, through Friday, January 27th.

The Zoo is shutting down for staff training and maintenance projects.

The Zoo is scheduled to reopen to the public on Saturday, Jan. 28th, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.