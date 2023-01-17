North Carolina Zoo announces death of White Rhino

A rhino named Natalie has died at the NC Zoo (Photo: North Carolina Zoo)

ASHEBORO, NC (WWAY) — Less than a year after the death of a 54-year-old rhinoceros, the North Carolina Zoo has announced the death of another rhino.

A 30-year-old southern white rhino named Natalie was humanely euthanized on January 10th after an extended period of declining health.

The veterinarian and animal care teams had been treating Natalie for chronic kidney failure, anemia, and multi-systemic disease for the past several months.

According to her keepers, Natalie had a big personality.

“She was a very smart rhino, often leaving us wondering who was training who,” Animal Management Supervisor Jade Tuttle said. “In her declining health, she began to seek out affection from staff and was dedicated to her bestie, rhino Abby. Her wild spirit was one of a kind, and she will be missed by our crash.”