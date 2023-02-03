NCDOT addresses community concerns of difficult-to-see lines on resurfaced section of US 17

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve driven a recently-resurfaced portion of US 17 near Leland, you’ve likely experienced how difficult it is to see the temporary lines at night — especially in the rain.

Several people in the community have expressed concerns about being unable to see the lines.

According to NCDOT, it will be the Spring before the lines are painted with high visibility paint.

They say they’re aware the lines are hard to see, but the paint must be applied in warm conditions.

Officials say if NCDOT was to paint the lines now, in cold weather, it wouldn’t last and would decrease the paint’s expected lifespan. NCDOT says they’re trying to reduce taxpayer cost by doing the job properly, once.