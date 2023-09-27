NCDOT hosts public meeting about bridge improvements in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BECAH, NC (WWAY)– The North Carolina Department of Transportation hosted a meeting Tuesday evening about its plans for maintaining bridges onto Wrightsville Beach.

The NCDOT held the public “drop-in” meeting at Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church.

Transportation Engineers were there to discuss improvements coming to three bridges on the island.

Dozens of people who stopped by were able to see rough draft diagrams of what the bridges on West Salisbury Street and Causeway Drive would look like.

Katie Hite is the NCDOT’s Division Project Development Engineer.

She says feedback the DOT receives from meetings like this is valuable.

“This is a chance for us to come out and inform the public of the projects that are coming up and to gather feedback. It’s really the first step of us getting started with the design,” said Hite.

Due to the aging of the current bridges, Hite says this project will help the DOT maintain connectivity to the island, and keep all motorists who come and go from the island safe.