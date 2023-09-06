NCDOT looking for smaller and disadvantaged businesses to compete for more transportation contracts

The bridge on Midway Road SE opened on Monday. (Photo: NCDOT)

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation wants small or minority-owned businesses to compete for transportation contracts. Starting this month, the NCDOT’s Division of Highways and the department’s Office of Civil Rights will discuss disadvantaged businesses.

During the outreach events, NCDOT staff will be available to explain how to do businesses with agencies and how to become certified so they can bid on state transportation contracts.