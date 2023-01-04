NCDOT provides update on Brunswick County Hwy 211 widening project

The map above shows only the project's general location of the NC 211 widening project. (Photo: NCDOT)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT has provided an update on a long-awaited road widening project in Brunswick County.

Stakes for the clearing on the Southport end of the 211 widening project are all in place, according to the NCDOT.

“It has been some time since the NCDOT has spoken with property owners that will be affected by the expansion of Route 211 in Southport,” Interim City Manager Bonnie Therrien said. “Before actual construction starts here in Southport, now would be the time for property owners to ask questions and make sure they understand what the project will entail.”

The project is expected to run through the summer of 2026.