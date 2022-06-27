NCDOT removing lane closures for Independence Day Holiday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Contractors across the state will remove nearly all lane closures to reduce traffic congestion over the Independence Day holiday weekend, according to the NCDOT.

Crews will remove lane closures and open all lanes where possible on interstates and highways on the morning of June 30th and keep the lanes open until at least the evening of July 5th.

Transportation officials anticipate a large volume of traffic over the weekend, especially on interstates and four-lane highways.

A few construction projects — usually bridge replacements — requiring long-term lane closures will retain the current traffic patterns. While lane closures may not be in place, drivers should always remain alert and obey all posted signs when driving in work zones.

NCDOT advises drivers to develop a travel plan in advance and view current road conditions at www.DriveNC.gov.

They encourage drivers to follow these safety tips: