NCDOT replacing Pender County bridge over Crooked Run

Work on a Pender County bridge is expected to take around a year to complete

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT is replacing a bridge in Pender County.

The bridge runs along NC 11 over Crooked Run.

It was built in 1962 and needs to be replaced, according to the NCDOT.

S & C Construction of Wilmington was awarded a $1.9 million contract to replace the bridge and improve nearby roads and intersections.

Traffic will be detoured along Garden, Pelham and Crooked Run roads during construction.

The contractor may begin as early as spring 2023 and should be substantially complete, with the new bridge opened to traffic, by the following spring.