NCDOT reports over 11 million pounds of litter collected in 2022

The NCDOT says 11 million pounds of trash were collected in 2022 (Photo: NCDOT)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers helped pick up a ton of trash across North Carolina in 2022.

Over 11 million pounds of litter was collected last year alone, according to the NCDOT.

The effort to keep the state clean comes as locals in the Cape Fear began to notice an increase in trash around the area.

In 2021 alone, the NCDOT reported approximately 900,000 pounds of litter collected in Brunswick, Duplin, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender and Sampson counties, costing the department over ​$1,157,982.

The NCDOT says they hope less litter needs to be picked up in 2023.