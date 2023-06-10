NCDOT to close a portion of N Kerr Ave for pipe replacement next week

WRIGHTSBORO, NC (WWAY) — Starting Monday, the NC Department of Transportation will close of a portion of N Kerr Avenue in New Hanover County for pipe replacement.

The roadway between Truesdale Road and Kerr Avenue will close Monday, June 12, and reopen Sunday, June 18.

Drivers will be detoured onto Blue Clay Road, North College Road and Bavarian Lane/North Kerr Avenue.

The NCDOT says drivers should allow for extra time for their commute and use caution when traveling near the work zone.