NCDOT to close road for Military Cutoff Road Extension Project

The project will extend Military Cutoff Road by four miles from Market Street to U.S. 17. (Photo: NCDOT)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) plans to close a road in New Hanover County for two weeks due to construction of the Military Cutoff Road extension project.

Torchwood Boulevard will be closed between Needlefish Court and Bow Hunter Drive from March 14-28.

The NCDOT says the road closure will allow crews to complete construction at the Torchwood Boulevard intersection.

Drivers in the area should follow the posted detour signs and use Market Street (U.S. 17), Gordon and White roads.

The estimated cost for the Military Cutoff Road Extension project is $95.5 million. Construction of the project began in 2017 and it is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2023.

For updated travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.