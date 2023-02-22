NCHSAA basketball playoffs results

21 local teams competed in round 1

LELAND N.C. (WWAY) – With 21 teams competing in round 1, not all advanced to round 2.

In the 4A boys bracket, New Hanover defended home court against Athens drive, getting out to a 16-0 lead at the start of the first quarter. Hoggard and Laney both won but had scares. The Vikings beat Leesville Road in overtime, and Laney came back down a dozen in the 4th quarter to defeat Wakefield by 2. Ashley was the only 4A boys team who made the playoffs that was on the road, and they lost to Jordan, who will face Laney next.

Round 2 is Thursday, and the last Full Court Press of the year will air starting at 11 p.m.

SCORES FROM ROUND 1:

4A BOYS:

(1) NEW HANOVER 54 — (32) ATHENS DRIVE 29

(11) LANEY 66 — (22) WAKEFIELD 64

(12) HOGGARD 63 — (21) LEESVILEL ROAD 58

(27) ASHLEY 48 — (6) JORDAN 62

3A BOYS:

(28) NORTH BRUNSWICK 70 — (5) SOUTHERN DURHAM 70

(31) WEST BRUNSWICK 42 — (2) E.E. SMITH 84

2A BOYS:

(6) HEIDE TRASK 79 — (27) WALLACE-ROSE HILL 69

(7) EAST BLADEN 49 — (26) NORTH LENOUR 54

(17) WEST BLADEN 43 — (16) NORTH JOHNSTON 49

1A BOYS:

(9) WEST COLUMBUS 58 — (24) HOBBTON 48

(29) EAST COLUMBUS 61 — (4) NEUSE CHARTER 74

4A GIRLS:

(2) HOGGARD 51 — (31) PINE FOREST 12

(13) TOPSAIL 40 — (20) HOLLY SPRINGS 64

(19) ASHLEY 29 — (14) SOUTHERN ALAMANCE 48

(27) LANEY 30 — (6) D.H. CONLEY 59

(32) NEW HANOVER 13 — (1) HILLSIDE 61

3A GIRLS:

(29) WEST BRUNSWICK 41 — (4) CAPE FEAR 79

2A GIRLS:

(9) WHITEVILLE 45 — (24) NORTH LENOIR 37

(14) EAST BLADEN 77 — (19) RED SPRINGS 46

1A GIRLS:

(8) EAST COLUMBUS 46 — (25) LAKEWOOD 37

(32) PENDER 47 — (1) LAKE FALLS ACADEMY 73