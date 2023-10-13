NCWorks hosting career fair with Novant Health across three counties next week

NCWorks is hosting a career fair next week (Photo: NCWorks)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A tri-county career fair is being held next week in parts of the Cape Fear.

NCWorks is hosting the events with Novant Health across three days in three counties.

The career fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on October 17th in Brunswick County, 18th in Pender County and 19th in New Hanover County.

All employment opportunities can be applied for HERE.

Job seekers are encouraged to contact the NCWorks Career Center for assistance with resumes, interviewing skills, and to learn about career training opportunities.