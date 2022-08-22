Nearly 200,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharges in Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — During a flash flood weather event on Sunday, the Town of Burgaw had a discharge of untreated wastewater.

An estimated 194,760 gallons leaked out at three separate locations.

A manhole at 314 E Ashe Street, lift station at 500 S. Dudley St and pump station at 304 E. Wallace Street were the locations of the discharge, according to a press release.

The untreated wastewater was released into the Osgood Canal in the Cape Fear River Basin.

The Division of Water Resources was notified of the event and is reviewing the matter.