New Bern 2022 4a State Championship vacated, administration suspended

Bears played ineligible players, will be on probation for 2023

The North Carolina High Schools Athletics Association has been looking into improprieties regarding the 2022 New Bern High School team and their season, including academic ineligibility, and has come to the decision to vacate the school’s 2022 4A state championship.

All wins that academically ineligible players participated in must be vacated, including the state championship game.

Additionally, the team will be on probation for the 2023 season.

According to an official, their understanding on the probation is that the team will not have to forfeit their wins this season and that team is just “on watch.” The official noted that nothing has been shared with the team indicating that they cannot participate in the 2023 playoffs. That is all subject to change, per the NCSHAA.

