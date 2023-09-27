New business to create 92 jobs, invest $500,000 in Columbus County

IT firm coming to Columbus County (Photo: MGN/Pixabay)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Provalus, an IT firm, will create 92 jobs in Columbus County, Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

The company will invest $500,000 to establish operations in the City of Whiteville.

“This announcement by Provalus is a great win for Columbus County,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “The decision to operate in Whiteville is evidence of the strength of rural North Carolina’s talented workforce, strong economy, and great quality of life.”

Founded in 2017, Provalus offers technology and business support to large Fortune 1000 clients. The company provides full-service technology solutions including cybersecurity, cloud & infrastructure support, data analytics and intelligent automation services, business optimization, and application development.

Driven by community revitalization, Provalus operates in rural communities and provides training and upskilling opportunities for long-term IT careers. Those interested in applying do not need prior work experience in the field of IT services. The company will locate to a 20,000-square-foot building in downtown Whiteville.

“We are proud to announce the first phase of our partnership with the Whiteville community. Choosing a city for a new office is about more than selecting a place to put desks. We’re choosing a new town to add to our Provalus family,” said Will Ruzic, Vice President of Facilities and Operations. “This launch means Whiteville will forever be part of the Provalus story and we hope to be a meaningful part of Whiteville’s future.”

The jobs available are for a wide variety of positions ranging from entry-level to experienced IT management roles, as well as support functions to keep the office running smoothly. These new jobs have the potential to create an economic impact of more than $3.7 million for the region each year.

The company will provide paid training to all employees.

A performance-based grant of $300,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help Provalus locate to North Carolina.

The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.