New business “brewing” in Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New businesses are steadily “brewing” in Leland, one in particular already seeing success.

The chief operating officer of Leland Brewing Company said in just four weeks, they’ve been welcoming in plenty of new faces and are already seeing some regulars.

The Brewery on Old Fayetteville Road is open from Sunday to Thursday from noon to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

C.O.O Chris Lacoe said they’re working hard to make sure it is a family-friendly space that offers fun for all ages. There are games, rubber axe throwing, and an outdoor patio. Pets are even allowed!

Lacoe said he couldn’t be happier with his first few weeks in business and is glad he’s giving people another reason to come to Leland.

“I’ve been in Leland for 20 years, two of the other partners have been around about 20 years. And knew what the town needed. Had seen businesses grow and thrive here. And everybody doesn’t want to drive over the bridge, they want to stay on this side of the water,” Lacoe said.

Lacoe said that while they don’t serve food right now, that might change soon. He said a new addition is in the works and should be finished in the coming weeks.

While he wouldn’t go into specifics on what’s coming, he said new and potential customers should expect something more unique than typical bar food.