New data shows some teens are struggling with mental health post-pandemic

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — It appears the Covid-19 pandemic is taking a toll on the mental health of the younger generation.

“I think the pandemic and the isolation that came from the pandemic had an effect on all of us. So, it had an effect on our kids and our adolescence because they’re social people. They’re designed by nature to want to be in relationships with others,” said Cristen Williams, Regional Child and Family Services Clinical Director with Coastal Horizons.

A new study by the Centers for Disease Control showing some young teens are struggling with feelings, depression or suicidal thoughts. The 2021 study shows that 4 in 10 U.S high school students had feelings of sadness or hopelessness, 22% also considered suicide. Teen girls and LGBTG youth reported the highest rate of sadness in a decade recorded by the CDC.

Willaims explains what she does when people come to her looking for help.

“First we start with validation, it’s hard sometimes to say we’re struggling, or things aren’t going well. Then we move to assessment, so what really is happening, how frequently, what is the duration of your symptoms, what is the frequency of them?” Williams explained.

Williams says adults play a pivotal role in helping solve the problem. She says when an adolescent comes to you, listen.

“For adults that are engaging youth, if a child comes and says that they are struggling and they are having a hard time with potentially suicidal thoughts or maybe just depressive thoughts, maybe anxiety, we want to listen. We want to respond in an empathic way and then we want to get them connected,” Williams said.

To view the full results of the study, use the link below.

Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data Summary & Trends Report: 2011-2021 (cdc.gov)