NEW DETAILS: Suspect tied to three shootings and kidnapping in Wrightsville Beach shot and killed by WPD, NHSO

Suspect killed on Market Street (Photo: Marion Caldwell/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A two day crime spree came to an end in Wilmington after the suspect fired at officers and was shot and killed on Market Street.

During a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement and the district attorney’s office revealed the random acts of violence began late Thursday afternoon when Wilmington Police responded to the 200 block of Dixie Avenue, after someone fired seven shots into a home. People were inside, but no one got hurt. Officers found 9mm shell casings at the scene.

Less than an hour later, a 54-year-old woman was walking her dog on Lake Avenue when she was shot multiple times. 9mm shell casings were also found at that scene. The victim told Wilmington Police that a white sedan with a damaged front end left the scene.

Police say that car was tied to the suspect, whom they also caught on surveillance video trading that car for a dark Buick.

Around 12:35 pm on Friday, a cleaning lady was asked to go to a home on Scotch Bonnet Lane to open it for an exterminator. Wrightsville Beach Police Chief David Squires said the woman brought her children and another child to the home to open the house and then spend time at the beach.

Squires said when the cleaning lady arrived, she saw a car in the driveway and a man who asked for help getting into his storage room. Squires said the man pushed the woman into the room, zip tied and assaulted her.

When the children came to check on the adult, there was confusion and they ‘ran for their lives’ to the beach, where people began helping the woman and children.

Wrightsville Beach Police responded and found 9mm shell casings in the driveway of the home. Police say at least 5 shots were fired. Witnesses gave police a description of the car, a black sedan with no license plate.

The 911 center sent out a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

The car was spotted near Eastwood Drive and Market Street. Officers tried a pit maneuver at Lennon Drive and the suspect crashed. A patrol car also crashed into a pond.

District Attorney Ben David said the suspect then took off running while firing shots at officers.

Three New Hanover Sheriff Deputies and a Wilmington Police Officer returned fire, hitting the suspect multiple times. He died at the scene. No officers were injured during the shooting.

The 35-year-old suspect’s identity is not being released until family is notified.

Because this is an officer involved shooting, the State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.