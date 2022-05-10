New events announced for the NC 4th of July Festival

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — This year’s Fourth of July Festival will host arts and crafts in Southport at Franklin Square Park and on Oak Island in Middleton Park. The Cape Fear Cruisers Classic Car & Truck Show — a hit in 2021 — will also return in 2022 and will be held in Bill Smith Park.

Additional highlights this year will include picnics, a parade, fireworks, firefighters’ competition, children’s games, live entertainment, great food, and of course, lots of red, white, and blue.

The history of Southport’s Fourth of July Festival celebration was first recorded in a newspaper in 1795. Now the event has grown to attract over 50,000 visitors each year and has expanded to encompass nearby neighbors. Through the years, the efforts of civic groups and citizens have evolved to encompass a wide variety of American celebration traditions.

Holding true to its mission of promoting patriotism, the festival also has a Veterans Recognition Ceremony, Flag Retirement Ceremony, Flag Raising Ceremony, and new in 2022, a military and first responder equipment exhibition, paddle parade in Davis Canal, welcoming ceremonies in Southport and on Oak Island, a military marching band, Uncle Sam jump, expanded free music entertainment including the waterfront stage in Southport, and stage performances in Middleton Park, Oak Island.

Of course, not to be missed is the parade’s return in Southport, to be held July 4th. Fireworks displays will include Oak Island’s Anniversary fireworks on Friday, July 1st from the Oak Island Pier at 9 p.m. and on Southport’s Waterfront, Monday, July 4th at 9 p.m.

The festival’s website will be updated as event times and locations are confirmed. The website is also your source for entry forms for the Cape Fear Cruisers Car & Truck Show, the Freedom Boat Flotilla, the Paddle Parade, the traditional street Parade, and to become a sponsor. Sponsors allow the festival to keep all events free to the public. Family and corporate sponsorships are available, so there is a giving level for everyone.