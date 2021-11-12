New exhibit at Cameron Art Museum honors US Colored Troops

The sculpture honoring the United States Colored Troops and the exhibit will be unveiled Saturday at 11 a.m.

Voices of Future's Past (Photo: WWAY

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cameron Art Museum is unveiling a sculpture and an entire exhibit of powerful work representing African Americans in the Cape Fear.

The creator behind the exhibit, Duke University Professor Stephen Hayes, has been working on this for more than a decade.

Hayes is a creator who works with a variety of mediums – sculpture, casting, knitting, woodcuts, video, and audio – to explore issues of race and economics in the united states.

Voices of Future’s Past explores the legacy of growing up black in America.

Hayes says he hopes his work will start new conversations and wants you to find your own perspective of his work when you see it.

“You come in. You hit the corner and you see the different work and you have your own meaning,” Hayes said. “I just really want to hear the conversations and open up the door for you know trying to change the way you know the world views me or someone who looks like me, because you know we have these different stereotypes about how somebody who looks like me and what we do you know, so I’m just trying to change this narrative you know and create this positive light.”

The sculpture honoring the United States Colored Troops and the exhibit will be unveiled Saturday at 11 a.m. Admission is free for everyone this weekend and the museum is expecting hundreds of people. There will be a free shuttle picking up people in the Barclay Center complex.