New exhibit featuring Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift on display at NC Museum of History

The "Women of Country Music" exhibit is now on display at the NC Museum of History (Photo Courtesy of North Carolina Museum of History)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — A new exhibit highlighting the past, present, and future of country music’s greatest female trailblazers is now on display at the NC Museum of History.

‘The Power of Women in Country Music’ includes pieces ranging from international superstars, including Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, and Taylor Swift, to contemporary NC artists, such as Rissi Palmer and Kasey Tyndall.

Museum staff say the addition will take visitors on a journey through the history of women in country music, from the early years and post–World War II to the emergence of Nashville as a country music mecca and to female country artists becoming international pop sensations. The exhibit features artifacts, such as instruments and costumes, and special content from a diverse roster of 70 female country artists.

The exhibit will run through February 26, 2023. For tickets, click HERE.