New Hanover basketball falls to Holly Springs in fourth round

#1 ranked Wildcats went 26-3 this season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The level of success New Hanover basketball achieved this season is something very few thought they could reach.

Having lost their top 5 scorer from last year’s team that went 24-1 and was upset in the second round, it was easy to surmise the Wildcats would take a step back.

Regardless, New Hanover went undefeated in conference play again in 2022-23, collecting a 26-3 record after Tuesday’s playoff defeat at home against Holly Springs. Starting 3 sophomores, they earned the #1 seed in the east for the NCHSAA playoffs.

“We weren’t supposed to do any of that,” said New Hanover head coach Kirk Angel. “In the league, second round, third round, fourth round … I mean the foundation has been laid for our young guys.”

While excited for the future, he still is hurting in the present. This team had 7 seniors, including his son Barrett.

“Nobody ever argued and everybody knew it was around my sophomores (Rodmik Allen, Zues Batts, and Nolan Billings) and the seniors just bought in came in and worked real hard,” said Angel, “Yeah, there’s tears in there – they’re upset. I told them don’t let it sit in your gut don’t forget about it and let it motivate you going forward. Rodmik are Zues are 50-4 … 34-0 in the league if you count the two conference tournaments. I don’t think that’s ever been done here … that’s insane. For those two – they’re on pace to win 100 games in high school that rarely happens, I’m proud of them but they just couldn’t get over the hump.”

The junior varsity team went 14-2 this year and some of the areas best 8th graders will be wearing Wildcat uniforms in their future. Coach says the foundation is there, but the work must be done.

“The JVs don’t have the work ethic these guys have. The Wildkittens have got to learn to work like these kids,” said Angel. “It’s really fun when your best players are your hardest workers.”

Coach Angel was very complimentary of Holly Springs completeness as a team, and mentions they have the formula to win a state title.

“It wouldn’t surprise me,” said Angel. “They got a heck of a team. They have every single piece to win the whole thing.”

Coach Angel mentions they will take a couple weeks off before getting back to work, admitting it might be sooner than that.