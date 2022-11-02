New Hanover County 4-H program holding annual Wreath Sale

The New Hanover County 4-H is selling wreaths again this year (Photo: Pixabay)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County 4-H program is holding their 11th Annual 4-H Wreath Sale through November 9th to support youth development programs in the community.

Wreaths are handmade from the boughs of North Carolina grown Fraser Fir trees on the Brookgreen Family Farm in Ashe County. Order forms can be found on the New Hanover County 4-H website.

There are two wreath sizes being offered this year, with a goal of selling 350 wreaths. The Standard Door Wreath (20”) are $25 each and the Deluxe Door Wreath (24”) are $35 each.

“We’re delighted to offer our annual wreath sale to New Hanover County,” New Hanover County 4-H Agent J. Scott Enroughty said. “We hope to provide our customers a little happiness in light of the current pandemic.”

New Hanover County 4-H says their official delivery date is November 23rd.

In 2021, with the help of more than 200 volunteers, New Hanover County 4-H reached 3,200 students through clubs, camps, school enrichment, after-school, and special interest programs. These programs focus on a variety of topics and support positive relationships, inclusivity, hands-on learning and service to others.