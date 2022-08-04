New Hanover County ABC board awards $620K in grants to local non-profits
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is announcing that $620,000 in grants were awarded for fiscal year 2022-23.
The New Hanover County ABC board, through its Community Health and Wellness Grant Program, provides grant funding to eligible non-profit organizations doing innovative and meaningful work in the community in regards to alcohol and substance abuse education, prevention, treatment and/or research.
The following New Hanover County based non-profit organizations are the 2022/2023 recipients for programs for alcohol and/or substance abuse education and rehabilitation:
- Coastal Horizons – $50,000 Healthy Families Program
- Tides, Inc. – $70,000 Restoration and Resiliance: A Training Program for Moms in Recovery
- Peer Recovery Resources – $50,000 Peer Recovery Resources
- Brigade Boys & Girls Club – $100,000 SMART Moves: Healthy Decision for a LIfetime, Alcohol & Drug Prevention
- Community Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington – $50,000 Building Great Futures
- Leading Into New Communities, Inc. – $100,000 Leading Into New Communities, Inc.
- First Fruit Ministries – $50,000 Outreach and Substance Abuse Treatment for Homeless Communities
- The Carousel Center – $100,000 Trauma Therapy for Child Survivors of Abuse