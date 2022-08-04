New Hanover County ABC board awards $620K in grants to local non-profits

The Brigade Boys and Girls Club in New Hanover County (Photo: Tanner Barth/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is announcing that $620,000 in grants were awarded for fiscal year 2022-23.

The New Hanover County ABC board, through its Community Health and Wellness Grant Program, provides grant funding to eligible non-profit organizations doing innovative and meaningful work in the community in regards to alcohol and substance abuse education, prevention, treatment and/or research.

The following New Hanover County based non-profit organizations are the 2022/2023 recipients for programs for alcohol and/or substance abuse education and rehabilitation: