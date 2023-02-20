New Hanover County accepting community feedback as part of 5-year Strategic Plan

A new community survey is now open for all New Hanover County residents for feedback about the issues that matter to you.

Community asked to take survey, share priorities for New Hanover County's Strategic Plan (Photo: New Hanover County)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A new community survey is now open for all New Hanover County residents for feedback about the issues that matter to you.

The county is collecting feedback from the community as part of their development process for their next five-year Strategic Plan.

The five-year Strategic Plan that will help guide the county’s operations, services and initiatives from Fiscal Years 2024-2028.

From now through March 6th, New Hanover County residents are invited to complete an online survey that is designed to gather community input about the most pressing priorities and issues throughout the county.

“The county’s first two strategic plans laid an important framework for how we planned for the future and what our goals were in moving our county forward,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Bill Rivenbark. “As we begin to look at our goals for the next five years, we want our residents to share their input so their voices can be part of that plan. We need to understand what’s truly important for each person, so the county can dedicate the right resources and have the right guide in place to help everyone in our community.”

The online survey can be completed here, and paper versions are available at the Government Center, the Senior Resource Center, all New Hanover County Public Library locations, and New Hanover County Health and Human Services (paper versions can be completed on site and turned into staff).

The survey is being offered in English or Spanish.

For more on the previous strategic plan or to learn about the work of the county’s Office of Strategy, click here.