New Hanover County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board awards $725,000 in grants
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County ABC Board is announcing that $725,000 in grants were awarded for fiscal year 2023-24.
The Board provides grant funding though its Community Health & Wellness Grant Program to eligible non-profit organizations doing innovative and meaningful work in the community around alcohol and substance abuse education, prevention, treatment or research.
The following New Hanover County based nonprofit organizations are receiving grants:
The Healing Place of New Hanover County: $50,000 THPNC 2023 Request for Support
Coastal Horizons: $75,000 Healthy Families Program
Tides, Inc.: $90,000 Restoration & Resilience: A Training Program for Moms in Recovery
Peer Recovery Resources: $50,000 Ongoing Operations of Peer Recovery Resources
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina: $100,000 SMART Moves: Healthy Decision for a Lifetime, Alcohol & Drug Prevention
The Centre of Redemption DBA A Safe Place: $100,000 Supportive Housing Program
Leading Into New Communities, Inc.: $100,000 LINC Anatomy
First Fruit Ministries: $85,000 Outreach and Pathways to Recovery for Unsheltered Homeless
The Carousel Center: $75,000 Trauma Therapy for Child Survivors of Abuse Heal