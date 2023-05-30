New Hanover County Arboretum no longer offering weddings

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– In New Hanover County, a spot that has been a popular location for weddings, isn’t hosting them anymore.

The New Hanover County Arboretum is no longer offering its space as a wedding venue.

According to the county, the Friends of the Arboretum, a nonprofit group that supports efforts and programs affiliated with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension and the Arboretum, has been responsible for handling wedding arrangements.

They recently had to make staffing changes, meaning wedding responsibilities fell on paid county arboretum staff instead of volunteers.

County Extension Director, Lloyd Singleton, says that was stretching the staff thin.

He says the new change will allow staff to focus on their primary responsibilities.

“Were beginning to scale back on some of the more intrusive operations of the garden so we can plan to have guests solely so we can keep the garden open during the construction period and break the habit of some of the things here that are not directly related to our mission,” said Singleton.

The arboretum typically manages between eight and ten weddings on its grounds each year.

The county says the arboretum will honor weddings that have already been scheduled.