New Hanover County Association of Educators hosts Back to School Bash

Dozens of people came out for some end of summer fun, and to enjoy treats from Ice Cream and Beyond. (WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The New Hanover County Association of Educators hosted a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday in Wilmington.

The NHCAE held the event at Halyburton park to kick off the 2023-2024 school year.

This was also an opportunity for the new board of the association to introduce themselves, as well as summer member organizers, and for them to share their vision as they head back into the classroom.

“What we want to do is come together as one voice,” said Jacqui Dalessio, NHCAE President. “Combining all public-school workers. So anywhere from teachers, to a custodian, to a cafeteria worker, to the community, to the students, and the parents. We’re going to come together as one voice and strive to better our schools in New Hanover County.”

