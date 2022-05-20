New Hanover County begins administering COVID-19 boosters to children 5-11

FDA and CDC authorized COVID-19 booster doses for children ages 5-11 (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, the FDA and CDC authorized COVID-19 booster doses for children ages 5-11. The New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Center will begin administering these booster doses beginning Friday.

Appointments are recommended but not required and can be made by visiting TakeMyShot.NC.gov. The Pandemic Operations Center is located at 1507 Greenfield Street.

“A booster shot helps a person prolong their protective immunity against the virus and there is robust data that this booster for children is safe and important especially given our current COVID climate with cases rising,” said Pandemic Operations Manager Jon Campbell. “As a parent myself, it is something I have researched extensively to ensure its safety and efficacy, and I am confident that it is.”

In addition this week, the Federal Government reactivated the COVID-19 home test kit distribution program. All households are eligible to order up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests by visiting Covid.gov/tests. At-home COVID-19 tests are also available for pick up at the New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Center while supplies last.

The Pandemic Operations Center also continues to offer no cost rapid testing. An appointment is recommended, but not required. Rapid tests will be available Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m.-noon.

Over the past month, New Hanover County’s percent positivity for testing has risen from 3 percent on April 8 to 16.9 percent as of May 20, and the total number of cases reported within a 14-day window has gone from 150 to 621 during that same time frame.

“New Hanover County is continuing to see an infection surge and experts believe impacts on the national healthcare system will likely peak in 3-4 weeks. Combining a healthy lifestyle, minimizing the risk for exposure and remaining up to date on COVID-19 vaccination provides the best protection against severe illness which helps limit the impact to our healthcare system,” said Campbell.

According to Novant Health NHRMC, as of Monday, the average daily number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized over the previous week was 12.