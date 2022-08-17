New Hanover County Commissioners to discuss future plans for land near Battleship

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – There will be an opportunity for community members to find out more about the future of the land across the Cape Fear River near the Battleship.

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session Thursday at 2 p.m. on Government Center Drive in Wilmington.

The purpose of the meeting is to clarify desired future land uses on the Western Bank of the Cape Fear and Northeast Cape Fear rivers.

Developers have shown interest in the largely undeveloped land. While several renderings have been presented, a concrete plan has not been agreed upon.

The meeting will be held at the New Hanover County Government Center in Harrell conference, room #230.

The meeting will also be available to the public online, to watch live at 2:00 p.m. Thursday here, or at a later date on the New Hanover County website once the meeting comes to an end.

Briefing materials associated the meeting on for public review can be found here.