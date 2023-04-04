New Hanover County commissioners vote to proceed with natural gas facility contract

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to move forward with a contract that would create a renewable natural gas facility.

The contract with the New Hanover County Recycling and Solid Waste Department and Archae Energy Operating would allow Archae to design, build and operate a landfill gas to renewable natural gas facility.

It would come at no cost to tax payers and would generate between $1.2-$1.5 million per year, and also be good for the environment.

Commissioner Rob Zapple says it’s a win-win-win situation.

“The other terrific thing is it’s capturing greenhouse gasses,” Zapple said. “Instead of letting them go into the atmosphere and destroying our ozone, etcetera, we will be capturing that and putting it in there so you can turn your stove on or your gas appliance and get gas that you can use there.”

The money generated from the facility will eventually be used to close the landfill when it has reached the end of its lifespan.