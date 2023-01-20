New Hanover County community COVID spread returns to low levels

Community spread for COVID has returned to low levels in New Hanover County (Photo: MGN Online)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two weeks after reporting a high level of community spread for COVID, New Hanover County spread levels are back to low.

The current case rate of COVID-19 has dropped to 139.89 per 100,000 compared to 298.97 per 100,000 when New Hanover County moved to the High CDC Community Level. New hospital admissions for COVID-19 are at 9.3 per 100,000 for the last week.

“The county has seen improvements in all COVID metrics, which is very good news,” Interim Health Director Jon Campbell said. “When looking at the data from the last couple of years, we predicted that we would see an increased impact from COVID around the holidays. But our ability to return to a low level in just a few weeks shows that we have effective measures in place to combat such an increase.”

Recommended precautions for a Low Community Level include being fully vaccinated and boosted, and testing for COVID if you develop symptoms.