New Hanover County crews battle detached garage fire

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Crews with the New Hanover County Fire Rescue and Wilmington Fire Department battled a detached garage fire on Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, a large 2-bay metal garage building was on fire. The garage was a detached garage, but the home and neighboring detached garage received heat damage to their vinyl siding.

The call came in around 1:40 p.m. to a home on North Lorraine Drive.

The garage held four high-dollar vehicles, one of which was an electric car.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue says the fire was extremely hard to known down due to the electric vehicle fueling the fire.

Multiple vehicles were damaged in the garage, but no injuries were reported.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.

The electric vehicle was ruled out as the cause, but a major fuel source that was “extremely” hard to extinguish due to the off gassing of the batteries fueled by the fire.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office shut down the road while they tended to the fire.