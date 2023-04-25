New Hanover County cuts ribbon on new government center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The New Hanover County Government Center held its grand opening and ribbon cutting this afternoon.

Local leaders, including commissioners, gathered for the celebration even though the center was already open for a few weeks.

This project was pursued due to the insufficient layout of the former government center.

Commissioners believe the 20 million dollars in repairs it would have cost over the next 20 years to make it more practical wasn’t worth the cost, compared to a brand-new building.

“It has been a long time. We’ve been waiting for this and today is the day. That’s a sentence a lot of people probably thought they would never hear,” said Bill Rivenbark, County Commissioner.

“This building belongs to the citizens of New Hanover County. It is truly a special place where our staff and our citizens can meet to conduct the business of our county,” said LeAnn Pierce, County Commissioner.

The building is located on Government Center Drive, right next door to the former facility.