New Hanover County Endowment List Revealed

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Some New Hanover County nonprofits are getting ready to see a boost in their funding.

The New Hanover County Community endowment is preparing to distribute more than 9 million dollars over 100 organizations. The list has been announced and funding will begin soon.

According to JC Lyle, the executive director of W.A.R.M. (Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry), she is ready to use this to help the community.

“We’re proud to be a part of the endowments efforts to transform the community and we’re in, we’re ready to go, we’re excited about growing with the endowment, being ready to put their funds into use to make the community better,” said Lyle.

When asked about how their organization will use their funds, Lyle had this to say…

“So, W.A.R.M is going to be equipping our team of construction workers that go out and help our partners.”

W.A.R.M. isn’t the only place getting funding, The Harrelson Center will be receiving some as well. when speaking with their executive director Meade Van Pelt, she said the opportunity is incredible.

“This is an opportunity that will be available to create hope and opportunity for our community for years to come. So, it’s really a transformative gift to our community” Van Pelt explained.

The funds are scheduled to go into many different categories within the community and are sure to shape a positive change…