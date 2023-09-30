New Hanover County First Responders fundraise with kickball tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Some friendly competition returned for the second year over the weekend, raising money for a good cause.

Teams of First Responders of New Hanover County shook hands and squared off for fun, bragging rights, and most importantly, charity, on Saturday in a kickball tournament.

The tournament was in support of the paws4people Foundation, and NHC First Responders who apply for a service dog through their organization.

The community was invited to come out to the event to enjoy the amenities, watch the games, and cheer on the teams.

Kieran Schwartz, the Organizer of the tournament, tells us what is different about this year versus last year’s inaugural event.

“We’re just bigger and better. We have food trucks and emergency vehicles for the kids to check out, face painting is going on, and there was just a lot more advertising about this year’s tournament,” said Schwartz.

The tournament took place in Wilmington at Godwin Stadium on Shipyard Boulevard.

There were 8 total teams for 7 total games.