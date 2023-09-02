New Hanover County First Responders Kickball Tournament returns Sept. 30

Kickball Tournament (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The 2nd Annual New Hanover County First Responders Kickball Tournament is happening this month.

The tournament takes place Sept. 30th at E.P. Godwin Stadium at 215 Shipyard Blvd.

The event is a fundraiser that involves local first responders and supports Paws4People foundation and NHC First Responders who apply for a service dog through their organization.

The community is invited to come out to the event to watch the games and cheer on the teams. There will be a raffle, food trucks, touch-a-truck with emergency vehicles, and face painting throughout the day.