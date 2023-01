New Hanover County Government accepting submissions for outdoor, large-scale art piece

New Hanover County Government is looking for a new outdoor art piece (Photo: New Hanover County Government)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a talented artist, New Hanover County Government wants to hear from you.

They’re asking for submissions for a new art piece.

The piece will be an outdoor, large-scale, public art piece displayed at the new Government Center’s ‘Front Lawn’.

Deadline for submissions is 3:00 p.m. on February 17th.

Fore more details, click HERE.