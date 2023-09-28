New Hanover County holding free drive-thru flu clinic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control have confirmed the state’s first flu-related death this year.

Health officials are redoubling their efforts to provide flu shots to people in need.

In Wilmington, New Hanover County Health and Human Services is holding a drive-thru flu clinic through Friday, September 28th, and again next week from October 2nd-6th, from 9 am to 3 pm.

The clinic is at 15-17 Greenfield Street.

No appointment is needed while the clinic is open.

The clinic is also handing out free home COVID tests.

Health and Human Services manager Michelle McGrath said they’ve seen a good number of people come out, but have plenty of vaccines left.

“We’ve had a steady stream, but we really have plenty of flu vaccine and want to encourage a lot more people to come out,” McGrath said. “It’s very convenient, its offered at no out-of-pocket cost and we’re here 9-3 and happy to give, happy to accommodate.”

New Hanover County plans to hold another flu vaccine clinic in November on election day.