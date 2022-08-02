New Hanover County man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man currently serving prison time for speeding while running from police has pleaded guilty to robbing two brothers at gunpoint.

James Ashley Holleman, 23, will spent up to six years in prison for the September 2020 robbery, where he stole $170 in cash from the men outside a home on Benchmark Court.

The robbery was recorded on the victims’ RING camera.

According to a news release, Holleman arrived in a car around 9:30 pm and went up to one of the brothers, whom he knew. He pulled out a gun and told the men to go to the garage. He then frisked the men and took off with the cash.

The RING camera recorded Holleman saying that he had to do it because the mother of his child was in jail at the time.

He fired one shot before leaving.

Holleman is currently serving a prison sentence for a conviction of Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest from a December 2021 crime unrelated to this robbery.