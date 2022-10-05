New Hanover County man receives life in prison for 2019 murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County resident Andrew Boynton has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 2019 murder.

The guilty verdict comes just over a week after a trial began in Wilmington for Boynton’s murder of his friend and co-worker Kim Bland.

Bland was found dead in her Wilmington apartment in November of 2019, during a wellness check. She had been stabbed 28 times.

Her car and credit cards were also missing. Boynton was caught on camera making withdrawals at multiple banks using Bland’s ATM cards.

Andrew Boynton was arrested in Virginia back in 2019 on the same day Bland’s body was found.