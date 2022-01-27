New Hanover County man who tried to kill wife found dead of apparent suicide in prison

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man convicted of trying to kill his wife in 2016 was found dead in his prison cell.

Robert Walker was found unresponsive at Tabor Correctional Institution around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The prison’s first responders called for local paramedics, who pronounced Walker dead at 6:44 p.m.

The NC Department of Public Safety says Walker died of an apparent suicide.

He was serving a 13-year sentence after pleading guilty to attacking his wife with a hammer in 2015.

Walker was projected to be released in December of 2026.