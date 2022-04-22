New Hanover County monitoring recent trends in local COVID-19 cases

(Photo: NIAID)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– As part of ongoing efforts to protect the community, the New Hanover County Health and Human Services’ Pandemic Operations team is monitoring recent trends in local COVID-19 indicators to help keep the public informed.

Since April 8, the percent positivity rate for New Hanover County testing has risen from 3 to 7.7 percent while the average number of new cases reported per day is up from 10.7 to 13.7.

“Over the past two weeks, New Hanover County has seen an increase in several indicators, however, we remain in the low category for the CDC’s community level tracking at this time” said Pandemic Operations Epidemiologist Ian Appling.

While current community monitored trends remain in a positive place, hospitalization and severe illness from COVID-19 remains a concern, especially for the county’s older population or those who have underlying health conditions, as well as the people that live with or take care of these individuals.

To help keep the community safe, the Pandemic Operations Center (1507 Greenfield Street) is continuing to offer initial vaccines and boosters throughout the week.

Appointments are recommended but not required and can be made by visiting TakeMyShot.NC.gov. Vaccines and boosters will be available during the following days and times:

Mondays from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Thursdays from 9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Fridays from 1:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m.

The Pandemic Operations Center is also offering no cost rapid testing. An appointment is recommended and can be made by visiting this link, but again it is not required. Rapid tests will be available during the following days and times:

Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Fridays from 9:00 a.m.- noon

For more information on the Pandemic Operations Center, vaccines, boosters or testing, visit their website here or call the Coronavirus Call Center at 910-798-6800.

Low COVID-19 Community Level

Following its weekly review of county-specific data, the CDC has kept New Hanover County at a low COVID-19 community level. Recommended precautions for this level include being fully vaccinated and boosted, and testing for COVID if you develop symptoms. Mask usage at this community level is optional. The CDC plans to update community levels weekly, so residents can check the CDC website here to know the current community impact level.

COVID-19 Community Data, as of April 22:

New Hanover County’s percent positivity over the past 14 days is 7.7 percent (this represents positive Molecular (PCR) tests as a percent of total PCR tests performed countywide).

Over the past 14 days, 192 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county which is an average of 13.7 cases per day.

According to Novant Health NHRMC, as of April 18, the average daily number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized over the previous week was 7.

Approximately 148,651 residents (about 63 percent) have been vaccinated with two doses or one dose of J&J, and 83,968 residents (about 35.8 percent) have been vaccinated with one booster or an additional dose.