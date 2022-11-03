New Hanover County partners with City of Wilmington holds 1898 educational events

Events planned through November 13

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Several events will be taking place over the next 10 days in New Hanover County to commemorate the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’État.

Thursday’s ‘lunchtime lesson’ is one of many events happening around the city.

It’s spearheaded by the New Hanover Office of Diversity and Equity under the direction of Linda Thompson, in partnership and the City Of Wilmington.

The initiative is to educate and share the history and events of the 1898 Massacre with the public.

The 1898 Massacre was the culmination of a white supremacy campaign.

A mob took to the streets of Wilmington, burned the African American newspaper, The Daily Record, and killed an unknown number of African-Americans, countless others fled the city.

According to Amy Schlag with the City of Wilmington’s Equity and Inclusion Office, the events of 1898 continue to have residual effects on Wilmington’s residents, talking about it helps.

“So you always want to acknowledge that history, also it still leaves a stain on Wilmington, it still permeates the social fabric of what happens here in Wilmington and has an impact on racial tension and racial relations,” she said.

The 1898 Observance Committee organized the ‘Lunchtime Lesson’ at the 1898 Memorial Park to allow attendees to learn more about the horrific events of the predominantly black thriving community.

According to City of Wilmington Program Specialist Kim Adams, many have never heard of the 1898 Massacre.

“We find that a lot of people who were born and raised in Wilmington didn’t know anything about the 1898 Insurrection,” said Adams.

“Have we talked about it enough, as we sit here today, people having lots and lots of questions who still don’t know about it,” said Schlag

Alexander Manly was the owner and editor of The Daily Record in Wilmington during the 1898 Massacre. Kieran Haile is Manly’s great-great Grandson, he felt compelled to travel from Los Angles to the Cape Fear to be part of the conversation.

“January 6th last year proved that when enough people are in a particular mindset they will take action,” he said.

What happened at the nation’s capital left him in fear of the future.

“That was one of the reasons why I wanted to get more involved and participate in the talks around this event,” said Haile.

More events are planned through November 13, including a play titled ‘What the River Knows’ which is a Re-visitation of 1898 Wilmington.

Joseph Hall is one of the lead actors in the play, scheduled to take the stage at Thalian Hall.

“It brings everything into perspective, how these were real people, this happened to real people who had lives, who had stories,” he said.

Hill said this moment in history is a story that needs to be told and repeated.

“We can’t dwell in the past but understanding the past allows us to have a better future,” he said.

‘Breach of Peace’ which is a Living Monument to The Freedom Riders of 1961 will be performed live at Thalian Hall Friday at 7:30, click here for tickets.

“What the River Knows’ will run from November 10 through the 13, more information can be found here.

A full list of events scheduled through November 13 can be found here.