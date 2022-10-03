New Hanover County Public Health begins drive-thru flu vaccines

Drive thru flu vaccine events are being held for the next two weeks in New Hanover County (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to get your flu shot, the New Hanover County Health and Human Services’ Public Health will be offering free drive-thru flu vaccines over the next two weeks.

Flu vaccines will be given this week, October 4th through 7th, and next week, October 10th through 14th.

The vaccines will be offered from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm each day.

Anyone 6 months or older in need of a seasonal flu vaccine can visit the Health & Human Services parking lot at 1650 Greenfield Street, roll down their window, roll up their sleeve and be vaccinated for the flu. Getting out of the car will not be needed and anyone can also walk up to the site to receive the vaccine, making it accessible for all residents.

“We want this process to truly be as simple as possible for our community. That’s why we’re excited to offer this drive-thru vaccination event once again,” Public Health Director David Howard said. “As the weather starts to turn cooler and activities move indoors, it’s important to have that layer of protection to reduce your risk of serious illness. Flu vaccines are critical in that regard, and we encourage everyone in the community to get one as soon as possible.”

Flu vaccines are available to anyone six months and older and will be provided at no cost out of pocket. Proof of residency is not required and an appointment is not necessary. Residents who have insurance are asked to bring their insurance card to file, but Public Health will not ask for any payment and insurance is not required to receive a vaccine.

For more information about the flu or flu vaccine, click here.