New Hanover County rain barrel sale postponed to next month due to supply chain issues

(photo: Peyton Furtado)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Due to supply chain issues and lack of inventory, New Hanover Soil & Water Conservation District’s rain barrel sale, typically held on the second Thursday of each month, will be postponed until May 12, 2022.

Rain barrels will be available at 25% below retail price from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The sale is located at the South Entrance of the New Hanover County Government Center.

Cash, check, and credit cards are accepted. The barrels are available on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information you can visit the website by clicking here.

Due to construction, the monthly rain barrel sale has been moved to the New Hanover County Government Center’s South Entrance. Click here for a map and directions with Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/72ous3giDdgiHhph7.