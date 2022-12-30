New Hanover County reminds residents about property tax deadline

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County wants to remind residents that personal property needs to be listed with the county’s tax office before January 31, 2023 to avoid a penalty.

Personal property includes motor vehicles, boats, campers, trailers, single-wide mobile homes with wheels and axle attached, doublewide trailers with wheels and axle attached, household furnishing or appliances for someone who rented or leased a residence or apartment from you, permanent tagged trailers, and airplanes.

Anyone who owns any of these items (excluding licensed motor vehicles) must list them with the county’s tax department during the month of January each year.

If you do not receive a property tax listing form (also known as an abstract of taxable property) in the mail, call 910-798-7300 to request one.

A 10% late listing penalty will be charged for anyone who does not list their required property with the county’s tax department before the January 31 deadline.

If January 31 falls on a weekend, the next business day will be the deadline.

Taxpayers have 30 days from the date of the personal property bill to appeal the value.

Value appeals will not be accepted past 30 days unless the make, model, or year of the item is incorrect.