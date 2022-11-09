New Hanover County responds to quarter-cent transportation tax not passing

The proposed quarter-cent transportation sales tax failed to pass (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A quarter-cent transportation sales tax on Tuesday’s ballot in New Hanover County failed to pass.

According to New Hanover County, the tax would have helped expand trails and sidewalks, create safer intersections, modernize transit, and provide greater mobility for our community. The sales tax was planned to be 25 cents for every $100 spent in New Hanover County and not apply to items like fuel, prescriptions, and most groceries.

The County issued the following statement in response to the sales tax not passing:

“Public transportation connectivity projects like walking trails, sidewalks and bike paths will continue to be a priority for New Hanover County; and, just as they are now, they will be included in upcoming budgets as funding and budget priorities allow. The county also remains committed to Wave Transit through our regular funding through the budget, and the Wave Board will work with their staff to determine how best to move forward with additional grants or other opportunities to help prioritize some of the projects that were identified as priorities for the sales tax. Without the dedicated source of continuous revenue that the sales tax could bring, that work will take more time – but public transportation connectivity, accessibility and efficiency will continue to remain a priority for the county.”